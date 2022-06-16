COLUMBIA − University of Missouri Athletics announced an expansion to its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program Thursday after state lawmakers amended NIL laws.
As a result of the updated legislation, Mizzou Athletics said it will create an in-house team to help student athletes maximize NIL opportunities.
The amendment to Missouri's original NIL legislation, which was signed into law last July, includes changes to how coaches are permitted to be involved in NIL opportunities for student athletes.
The amendment allows coaches and members of the university to assist athletes in seeking out third-party NIL deals. However, coaches and staff are not allowed to receive compensation for the work, serve as representation to student-athletes, or attend meetings between the student-athletes and the third-party.
Mizzou Athletics will also be required to provide yearly financial development to its student athletes.
“We are grateful to our state legislators for their continued support of our student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “As an institution, we will help our Tigers maximize NIL opportunities within the framework of the updated legislation and NCAA rules. We look forward to collaborating with our University partners and providing a new NIL-related educational curriculum which is unique to Mizzou.”