COLUMBIA- Today and tomorrow, the University of Missouri Cheerleading Squad is showcasing their nationals routine to the public before they leave for the NCA College Nationals competition in Daytona, Fla.
The showcase takes place at the Hearnes Center Sunday and Monday at 6pm.
The squad will compete in three different divisions to represent their different teams.
The Co-ed team will be competing against other squads in the Co-ed intermediate division.
The All-girl team will be representing Mizzou in the advanced division of the All-girl competition.
Last but not least, Truman the Tiger will be showing his stripes in the mascot division that competes exclusively on Saturday.
Third year head coach Cynthia Metz said her team does more than what you see on the sidelines.
"I am just so excited to show them off. I see them day in and day out, we wake up early for weights, we cheer late at games," Metz said. "There's so much that we spend time together doing that it's so nice to see it all finally come together and show the world what they're capable of."
The team is looking for its first national title in school history and they'll all need to work together to make it happen. Jamal Shaddid Jr., a third year athlete and captain on the team says it's all about your attitude.
"My expectation is to have a positive mindset, fight for everything you got, and enjoy your time doing this because once it's gone you can't get it back," Shaddid Jr. said.
Coach Metz says that the expectations are high but she has no doubt in her team.
"They continue to rise to the occasion. Every time a new challenge arises or I ask something of them, they continue to raise the bar," Metz said.
The squad leaves on Tuesday, April 3, and will practice in Daytona until their competition on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week.