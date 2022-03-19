COLUMBIA — Mizzou Fight Night returned to the ring for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, raising more than $10,000 for pediatric cancer research.
"The energy for this event is insane," Avery Brooks, a lead Fight Night organizer, said. "We sold out in six minutes this year. The fact that we were able to do that after not having this event on campus for two years is insane. The only student class that has seen it are the seniors."
All proceeds from ticket sales, live stream purchases and donations will go to the Rally for Rhyan Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Columbia.
"We're on the upswing," Brooks said. "We were able to raise $1,600 at a weigh-in at a college bar, which is kind of insane to me. We've been raising money on GoFundMe, ticket sales, we're really pushing donating, so if anyone feels compelled, we'd love for you to support this cause and support those kids battling cancer."
Visit the Fight Night Linktree page to find different online locations to donate.
Brooks said she lost a childhood friend to cancer, motivating her to take on a leadership role with Fight Night.
"The type he had, there was not enough research backing it," Brooks said, "and so there wasn't a ton they could do. The fact that we get to make a difference in kids' lives that are battling cancer, like, that's so huge, and I'm looking forward to seeing how much we can raise."
The 11-bout boxing match card featured 22 different fighters, all students at the University of Missouri. Andrew Miller, a junior pursuing a nutrition and exercise physiology major, spent dozens of hours training, hitting bags in his basement, having his brother use a catcher's mitt as a hand pad, and taking on a mandatory eight-week training program with two-hour sessions twice a week.
"Once I found out that it was for pediatric cancer research, I mean, there's almost no cause better than it," Miller said. "It's just a cause that you care so much about, such a terrible thing to have to deal with as a child, like, they should be out playing, enjoying their lives. They should be care-free.
"At the end of the day, win or lose, I'll just be happy that I was able to partake in such a great cause."
Miller registered for Fight Night in 2020, which was canceled two days out from the event.
"In 2020, we had the Hearnes Center (reserved), and it was set for a Saturday," Brooks said. "The Thursday before, it was cancelled. So, our fighters had trained, we had done all the media work, all the prep work, all the planning, and it was canceled, and so that was devastating, obviously."
But the rebound effort was worth the wait.
"You have to trust your teammates, you have to build a strong team, and I think we've done that," Brooks said. "We're so excited to be back, and we're so excited to raise money for such a great cause, and I think we really have the opportunity to only go up from here in future years."