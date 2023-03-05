JEFFERSON CITY— Mizzou Club Hockey is breaking the ice and history by qualifying for the American Hockey Collegiate Association (ACHA) National Championships - the first time ever in the program's history.
The announcement comes after the team's big win in the 2023 Mid-American Collegiate Hockey Association (MACHA) Conference on Feb. 12 that resulted in its bid to the championship.
"You would have thought we won the Stanley Cup the way the boys acted. There were gloves, sticks, everything all over the ice. It was tremendous, absolutely tremendous to watch them get to that point," Lynn Teeter, coach of the Mizzou Club Hockey, said.
The team is currently on a 13-game winning streak, beating top-ranked teams like Arkansas and Nebraska.
Henry Kasten, captain of the team and risk manager, is the leading scorer on the team with a total of 23 goals of the season, 10 of them being power-play goals. Just earlier this month, Kasten won the game for the team against Nebraska, scoring with 10 seconds left in overtime.
Kasten says the key to his success in his power-play goals is repetition.
"You start to get comfortable with the guys on the power play unit," he said. "And then naturally, it's going to result in goals."
Kasten has been on the team since he was a freshman. He says the speed of the team is what sets them apart from past Mizzou Club Hockey teams.
"I think, in most of the games that we've played this year, we're by far the quicker team. Quick on the pucks, getting open on passes, just so much faster than any team I've been on in the past year."
However, getting the bid is just the first step to making it to the championship.
Despite being one of the most successful athletic programs at the university, Mizzou Club Hockey is a club sport, so the team does not receive funds from MU.
This means the team is solely responsible for coming up with the money to get to Boston, Massachusetts, where the championship is being held next month.
Mizzou Club Hockey is also a student-board run program, meaning the players are completely in charge of organizing and coordination, including practices, competitions, travel and finances.
Teeter has coached Mizzou Club Hockey for four years now. Teeter says coaching the team isn't just a job, it's family.
"My boys, they're like my kids," Teeter said. "I just care so much for them and to see my seniors graduate and move on, you know, it's always hard."
Teeter says what makes this team different from those he's coached in the past is their work ethic. He says the way they've come together has led to the team's success this season. In fact, Teeter says it was the team who set the goal in the beginning of the year to go to nationals.
The team says it has a few local businesses in Columbia that help sponsor the program, but primarily relies on support and donations from fans.
So to raise the funds, the team created a GoFundMe with a $20,000 goal to cover the expenses for travel, housing, and transportation around Boston.
However, as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, the club is still shy approximately $5,000 of their goal, risking its chances of attending the championship in March.
Jacob Kasten, a senior, is the president of the club. He's in charge of everything that goes through Mizzou Club Hockey, including coordinating ice times, coordinating travel, scheduling games against other teams and more.
Jacob Kasten says it can be tough running an organization while being a full-time student.
"The biggest thing is kind of balancing schoolwork and then having a job as well as also committing the time that it takes to build a successful hockey program, is definitely a big thing to take on," he said.
Jacob Kasten says they are also limitations to being just a club team at MU. He says despite not getting the same recognition and media attention that other athletic programs receive, it's cool to see the campus community start to take an interest in the team.
"Even though we don't necessarily get the same publicity as some of these bigger athletic programs," Jacob Kasten said. "I think it's pretty cool to see the whole Mizzou community kind of rally behind us we've really felt that presence, especially within these last couple months."
The team hopes that attending nationals will pave the way for the future of the program.
Teeter says he hopes to see an ice rink in Columbia, so the players don't have to travel as far for practice, and potentially even an NCAA team at MU.
The team practices Monday and Tuesday nights at the Washington Park ice rink in Jefferson City.
"These guys travel 25 miles every Monday and Tuesday to practice. And they do it with a smile, but it takes money," Teeter said, "Somebody's got to come up with the initial funds, and who knows maybe even an NCAA team at Mizzou."
As for nationals, Jacob Kasten says the team is working hard and keeping a focused mindset to make every second on the ice count before Boston.
Jacob Kasten says being on the team is one of the most incredible experiences he's had in college.
"Building not only like a group of friends, but just a group of guys that I can really count on, both on and off the ice," he says, "That sense of community has been nothing short of incredible, just to surround myself with this group of guys has been awesome."
The ACHA National Championships will take place March 16 through March 21 in Boston, Massachusetts.