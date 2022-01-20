Mizzou North slated for demolition; Museum of Art and Archeology moves to Ellis Library

COLUMBIA - Museum of Art and Archeology Interim Director Bruce Cox has been working since Christmas to unpack and catalog items into cabinets at the bottom level of Ellis Library on MU’s campus.
Cox and seven other employees are almost done finalizing the thousands of artifacts and paintings from Mizzou North to campus.
“It was really difficult to control the environment because we had so many different departments in the building,” Cox recalled on the museum’s time at Mizzou North. “Doors would open and close too frequently and it created problems of humidity with some of our artifacts.”
For more than nine years, MU’s Museum of Art and Archeology has been located at Mizzou North, on Business Loop 70 W. It wasn’t until 2018, did the university announce that it was selling the Mizzou North property. It was announced on Jan. 13 of this year that MU decided to demolish the building instead.
When the announcement came that the museum was moving to Ellis Library last year, Curator of Collections Linda Endersby was excited that the artifacts and paintings would once again be viewed by students and faculty.
“It was difficult in terms of getting students and faculty to interact with our collection because it was hard to fit a trip up there within a normal class period,” Endersby said. “Really, our museum is more of a teaching collection for students to interact with.”
Mizzou North opened in 1940 and was the location for the Ellis Fischel State Cancer Hospital. It was not until 1990 did the hospital merge with MU Health Care, and in 2013, it was entirely relocated to the University Hospital campus.
Now, Mizzou North has become almost entirely abandoned. Halls and galleries once filled with people moving from office to office are now eerily quiet.
MU’s plans to demolish Mizzou North adds on to a list of eight other campus buildings that plan to be demolished within the near future.
Cox said he is looking forward to the museum reopening in June to members of the public.
“It won’t look like it did before at Mizzou North with the space that we are utilizing here,” Cox said. “It will have a completely different look and we are going to try and be little more creative in the way things are going to be exhibited.”
The museum holds more than 16,000 artifacts and paintings. Some artifacts are more than 6,000 years old. Other items include a painting by Andy Warhol. All items are planned to be stored in more than 150, 8-foot cabinets where humidity should not be an issue all year round.