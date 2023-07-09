COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Program opened its annual wheelchair basketball camp on Saturday for youth with permanent disabilities. This year’s camp is the largest since it began, with 50 registered participants across 18 states.
The primary focus of the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Camp is to enhance individual fundamental skills and strategic understanding by engaging in team-based activities. Participants will partake in drills aimed at skill development, controlled scrimmages, and games that prioritize skills and concepts.
Ron Lykins, the leader of the camp and head coach of the University of Missouri Wheelchair Basketball team, as well as a former coach for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, said the program has brought together kids from throughout the country to camp and learn basic individual skills for wheelchair basketball.
"These kids are coming here to learn and become better players so that when they go back to their community teams, their teams would be improved," Lykins said.
Having achieved an exceptional track record, Lykins stands as the most successful coach in the history of United States Wheelchair Basketball in international competitions, with 12 gold medals and five silver medals.
Lykins said he looks forward to seeing the young campers improve their skills at the camp.
"We hope to see improvement throughout. The thing about summer camps is we are introducing a lot of concepts to them. If we see them making an effort and being occasionally successful with it, we know we have done our job," he said.
Koda Inman-Ahlstrom, one of the wheelchair basketball players at Mizzou, said the camp will prepare the participants to advance their skills.
"This is one of the largest camps we’ve had in history. A lot of kids are playing adversity at prep level division, so they get a chance to increase their knowledge and their athleticism and increase their opportunities for intercollegiate opportunities to play," he said.
Inman-Ahlstrom noted the experience at the camp means a lot to the young athletes.
"It gives a lot of hope for the kids to increase their skills and to achieve dreams of playing either in the Paralympics or overseas or in college-level or competition. So, it’s really a big development in a lot of these kids careers athletically and academically," Inman-Ahlstrom said.