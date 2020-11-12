COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri will shift to remote learning for the last three weeks of instruction after Thanksgiving week, according to a release from the university.
The statement said the university has successfully managed the pandemic and felt confident about completing the semester in person. Due to a surge in cases in the Columbia/Boone County community, they have made the "difficult but necessary decision to shift."
As of Thursday, MU's COVID-19 dashboard showed 165 active student cases and 45 active staff and faculty cases.
In-person instruction will continue through Friday, Nov. 20.
Faculty and instructors will communicate with their classes on how instruction will proceed for the rest of the semester.
Any student leaving Columbia for the holidays is encouraged to not return until the start of the spring semester in January. Residence and dining halls will remain open for on-campus students who cannot return home.
Campus facilities, including libraries and labs, will remain open in some capacity for those who need the access.
Both faculty and staff operations will continue on campus.