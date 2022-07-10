COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball camp started its first session Sunday evening and will spend the week building up social and physical skills as well as independence in a wheelchair.
The camp brought in 39 students, breaking last year's record of 37 students. The students come from 14 different states including Ohio, Kansas, Texas, and Indiana. The campers will sleep overnight in dorms on MU's campus, eat on-campus food, and participate in some campus activities.
The camp is being held in the Historic Brewer Fieldhouse located in the lower level of the MizzouRec Complex. The camp has been a staple at MU's campus since 2009 and started as a weekend camp. By 2010, it extended to a week.
The camp is led by Ron Lykins, the current head coach for both the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Team and the U.S. Men's Wheelchair Basketball team in the Paralympics.
Lykins talked about the pride he's had during his years working at the University of Missouri.
"I was just blown away by the facilities, the staff, the people who work here, the community, the university, everything," Lykins said. "It's just been phenomenal working here.
Lykins emphasized the camp's ability to build "individual fundamental skills", such as passing, shooting, dribbling, picking, pushing a wheelchair, stopping a wheelchair, and handling. There are also basic team skills kids will pick up, like picking and rolling, the options a player has from a pick, and basic offense.
A pick is when a teammate puts their body in front of the defense to guard them from the player who has the basketball.
Lykins said the camp also gives the participants a chance to consider the University of Missouri as a prospective college.
"They like what they see from [the University of Missouri] in terms of academics, what the facilities are, and what the wheelchair basketball coaches and the program is like," Lykins said.
One of Lykin's players, Zach Steger, graduated in May. However, due to COVID, he still has two years of eligibility left on the University of Missouri Men's Wheelchair Basketball team. He explained how important the camp was to him when he was a participant.
"I started in high school coming to camps, and that's where I decided to come to Mizzou," Steger said. "That's where I fell in love with the campus, fell in love with the people around the program. All these kids here get to experience all of that."
Steger is an assistant coach within the program this year. He said kids can also gain a unique leadership skill from the camp as well.
"They can learn a leadership skill from playing with kids the same talent level, or even kids that aren't the same level," Steger said.
Overall, Steger said the camp was an amazing opportunity for kids with disabilities to break out of stereotypes.
"Mizzou is just one of few universities that have wheelchair basketball, so it opens doors for independence that a lot of disabled kids don't usually get," Steger said. "I got to go to school because of wheelchair basketball. I got a college education."
Steger encourages parents who have children that are in wheelchairs to visit the Disabled Athlete Sports Association, or DASA, for support in getting their child involved with athletics.
The camp will end Thursday morning.