COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it will be converting its outside pool, Truman's Pond, to an outdoor fitness space.
The pool was closed for the 2022 season. The MizzouRec said it held forums in April with student leaders and rec student employees to provide recommendations. Members said they wanted "more workout space and more functional fitness equipment."
After their feedback, the decision was made to convert it into an outdoor fitness space. It will include more workout space, new equipment, activities and fitness programs that "can't be found anywhere else in MizzouRec." It will also include squat racks, tires, weighted sleds and shade canopies, according to the MizzouRec website.
The space is set to open in April 2023 and will be open and available to members year-round.