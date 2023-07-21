MLB legends Aikens, Strawberry visit offenders at Boonville Correctional Center

BOONVILLE − Offenders housed at the Boonville Correctional Center got a visit Wednesday from two Major League Baseball legends who had previously been in their shoes.
Willie Aikens spent eight years in MLB, including a World Series appearance with the Kansas City Royals in 1980. In that series, he had one of the greatest World Series performances of all time with four home runs in the Royals' six-game loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Aikens says he was introduced to drugs in the locker room while playing with the California Angels, before he was traded to Kansas City.
"We weren't the only players back in that era that got exposed to cocaine," Aikens said. "There were guys on the New York Mets, there were guys on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Back in the 80s, it was big time."
After he was arrested alongside three of his Royals teammates and spent about three months in jail, Aikens then went to the Toronto Blue Jays, where his MLB career unceremoniously ended after being blackballed.
Aikens then spent five seasons in Mexico. After that came a 14-year stint in federal prison after Aikens sold crack cocaine to an undercover police officer.
Aikens did his time in Atlanta and was released in 2008. After his release, his friendship with hall-of-famer George Brett eventually landed him a job as a hitting instructor for the Kansas City Royals. He still works for the Royals, now as a special assistant to baseball operations.
Darryl Strawberry was one of the New York Mets that Aikens mentioned. Strawberry was the first overall pick in the 1980 MLB Draft, but his career almost never took off. When Strawberry was 14 years old, he said his father threatened the life of his mother and family. He and his brother brandished weapons in order to try and neutralize their father, but their mother yelled at them to get out of the house before a physical altercation happened.
Within a decade of that incident, he was one of the sport's brightest stars. He helped guide the Mets to the World Series in 1986 at just 24 years old. But ahead of the 1995 season, Strawberry was suspended after testing positive for cocaine. He then won three more World Series titles with the crosstown rival Yankees, before spending 11 months in prison in the early 2000s for violating his probation and house arrest.
On Wednesday, both men were back behind bars. Not as offenders, but speaking to inmates at the Boonville Correctional Center. They visited as part of a partnership with Prison Fellowship, a nonprofit that works to help prisoners never return after they are released, as well as their families while they are incarcerated.
Strawberry's life post-incarceration has been nothing short of transformational. Known as a player for altercations with teammates, fans, and even coaches, Strawberry now travels from coast to coast as a preacher, speaking in different venues hoping to spread the gospel.
"Yes, of course, I achieved a lot of great things playing baseball. It was fun playing baseball," Strawberry said during his testimony Wednesday. "But that didn't make me a man, it just made me a baseball player. See, I didn't become a man until I met Jesus."
He does so 270 days a year. Mainly, he speaks at churches. However, it's his trips to prisons that he finds the most rewarding.
"That is something that is near and dear to my heart because I was inflicted with that in my own life because of my own self, and it allowed me to be able to look at myself and become better as a man," Strawberry said. "To be able to go into places like this and speak life into these guys and give them hope, that's what's important."
Asked if they regretted the fame and fortune of their careers, Aikens and Strawberry had very different answers. Aikens said he regrets that his decisions left him short of playing 10 years, the requirement for a MLB pension.
Strawberry, however, doesn't regret it.
"I don't regret it. Not at all. It was quite the journey, and I'm thankful for part of the journey because, what it did for me, it made me a better person," Strawberry said. "And at the end of the day, that's what life is all about. Can I be the person God wanted me to be?"