COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event.
Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
"I am calling for the resignation or termination of any school official that knew that the drag show was going to be part of the event and willfully took children to the event. They need to resign or be terminated immediately," Bailey said.
He accused the city and Columbia Public Schools of violating Missouri's sex education laws. Bailey also called on CPS parents to attend upcoming school board meetings to voice their concerns.
"This is shameful behavior, this is nothing short of deplorable. Don't let them hide behind the shroud, the cloak, the deception of "diversity" because the issue is about protecting children."
In response, several members of the Columbia City Council, Columbia School Board and Missouri House of Representatives issued a joint statement calling the Attorney General's statements "dangerous."
"The statements and insinuations from the AG and Governor are inaccurate at best," the statement read. "At worst, they are dangerous and divisive political lies.
The statement went on to say that Attorney General Bailey's comments mischaracterized the event and incorrectly defamed the reputation of CPS and the city of Columbia.