JEFFERSON CITY - Two campaigns turned in petition signatures at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon.
According to a volunteer for the "Better Elections" campaign, Eric Bronner, ranked voting would give voters more power when choosing candidates in the primary elections.
The campaign claims it will hold politicians more accountable and allow more voter integrity in Missouri's elections -- especially during the primary elections coming up in the fall.
If passed, Better Elections will implement four new policies in Missouri elections:
- Remove separate, partisan primaries, allowing voters to vote for any candidate in a combined party
- Send the top four most-voted for candidates to the general elections, regardless of party
- Permit voters the ability to rank the final four from first choice to last
- Require electronic voting machines to be tested, paper trail of individual votes and all representatives must be present when paper ballots are counted or put in storage
"This ballot amendment is going to give us the power to choose who we want to support, regardless of their party affiliation. So that's why we're so excited about it," Bronner said.
Bronner is the founder of a similar program, Veterans for Political Innovation, which organizes veterans across the country for positive election reforms.
He said that "Better Elections" also serves independents, whose political preferences shift between both sides of the aisle.
"Many people who've been on the sidelines, because they're exhausted or tired of the way politics is working right now, or not working, they're going to be excited about their candidate choice, regardless of party affiliation."
According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2018, 38% of Americans identify in the independent political party. Pew said the proportions of independents are higher than they were when only about a third of Americans were independents from 2000-2008.
Better Election's treasurer, Dave Roland, said the campaign's proposed policies would end the era of choosing between the lesser of two evils for candidates.
"Under this new system, it's going to be much more about ideas. You know, people won't just have to look and see, oh, what what letter is beside this guy's name, or this this lady's name?"
Roland also said the campaign's policy on electronic ballot machines will call for more accurate and easily audible technology.
"Legal Missouri 2022" was the other campaign at Sunday's signature turn-in event. The group hopes to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older in Missouri.
John Payne, the campaign manager said the Secretary of State's office in Jefferson City officially counted 390,000 signatures.
The policy will also expunge the records for all nonviolent marijuana offenders outside of driving under the influence or sales to minors.
Payne said that Legal Missouri 2022 would provide funds for the expungement of the criminal records, which would be the first program of its kind in the state of Missouri.
"By paying for the expungement, and allowing them to wipe the record clean, really being able to give these people a new opportunity," Payne said.
These amendments would apply to elections for the U.S. senate, Congress, offices statewide and the general legislature in 2024.