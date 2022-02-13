COLUMBIA – The stock market made headlines this past week as senators across the nation proposed bills to ban members of Congress from using exclusive information to purchase stock shares.
Both the Democrat and Republican party agree that moving forward, after almost 11 years of efforts, members of Congress shouldn’t be allowed to profit while serving their terms.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo), said under his bill, members with stock already bought must sell them and put them in broad-based mutual funds or a blind trust.
This bill will take away members’ control of where the investments get transferred to while they're in office. Sen. Hawley told KOMU 8 News in an interview when members invest large sums of money into stocks that can present a conflict of interest.
"The people did not send members of Congress to Washington in order to day trade. They sent them here in order to focus on the people’s business," Sen. Hawley said.
Missouri state representative, Steve Butz (D-Mo), agreed with Sen. Hawley, regarding members investing only in mutual funds.
Rep. Butz, a representative in the 81st district, based in St. Louis, said being virtuous by not abusing insider information instills confidence in politicians’ constituents.
"I think, when we have public doubt about our institutions like Congress, anything we can do to help the public believe that they're not being gamed, I think is a good thing," Butz said. "They can keep investing, they just have to use mutual funds, not individual stocks."
Anthony Vatterott, a marketing assistant professor for MU's College of Business, said members of Congress have access to information that could make investing in the stock market easier to manipulate.
"The effect is critical for a small-time investor. Whereas if you're a congress person or you have a lot of money set aside just from a personal account, and that's being traded, you could stand to make a lot of money," Vatterott said.
An associate professor of finance at MU, Katrina Holland, stated that trading on proprietary knowledge – information gained from exclusive meetings such as congressional ones – members get an advantage over the general public.
"If a politician is investing a large sum of money, when he or she knows that certain regulation is about to pass or fail, and that regulation will either lift or drop the market, that's trading on proprietary information," Holland said.
Congressional leaders gave the green light last week to begin creating a plan to limit how congress members establish income while serving their terms.
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are proposing banning lawmakers and their spouses from owning and trading individual stock.
A law made in 2012, the STOCK Act, requires lawmakers and family members to report sales or purchases of individual stocks, bonds and commodity futures within 45 days. Violation results in fines of just $200.
In 2021, the Business Insider and other news organizations identified 55 members of Congress who violated the STOCK Act by either not reporting investments or reporting them past the deadline.
The Securities and Exchange Commission conducted civil investigations where insider information may have benefited lawmakers regarding COVID measures.
There are still questions about how violations will be handled and who is included in the violations, like relatives of congress members.
More senators planning to ban Congress members from using insider information while investing in the stock market are coming together to form a solution from both sides of the aisle.