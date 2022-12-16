JEFFERSON CITY — A scratchers player recently purchased a "Holiday Gold" ticket and won one of the game's $300,000 prizes.
Using $20 she won from another game, the winner purchased the ticket at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.
"I was in the store so I just went for it," she said. "I want to use the money to travel and give back to those who need it."
In the 2022 fiscal year, lottery players in Cole County more than $16.5 million in prizes, retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses and county education programs received more than $3.6 million in lottery proceeds.