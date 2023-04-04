JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to send a Boone County woman's case back to circuit court after she said she should be removed from the sex offender registry.
The 4-3 decision by the Court reversed the circuit court’s judgment and sent back the case for further proceedings.
In 1995, Liana MacColl pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of sexual misconduct. According to the registry, MacColl was 23 years old at the time of the misconduct and the victim was 3 years old.
She was sentenced to one year in jail, but received a suspended execution of her sentence and was placed on a 10-year probation, which she completed.
Since 2000, MacColl has registered as a sex offender. In 2020, MacColl sought to be relieved of her duty to register. She believes since she is a Tier I offender whose conviction occurred more than 15 years ago, she should be eligible for removal from the sex offender registry.
The state opposed MacColl’s petition. Both parties moved for summary judgment, and the circuit court entered judgment in the state’s favor. She then appealed to the Supreme Court.
Judge Zel Fischer issued a dissent and said he affirmed the circuit court's judgement.
"... MacColl is an individual who 'has been' required to register under federal law and is required to register for her lifetime pursuant to MO-SORA [Sex Offender Registration Act]," Fischer wrote.