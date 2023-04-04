Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Northwestern Audrain County in central Missouri... South central Monroe County in northeastern Missouri... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sturgeon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Hallsville and Sturgeon around 350 PM CDT. Centralia around 400 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and northeastern Missouri. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA, HANNIBAL, MEXICO, AND QUINCY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&