JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a circuit court ruling regarding the constitutionality of a law limiting local regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
In a unanimous opinion published Tuesday, the court said the legislation does not go against the constitutional right to farm. The opinion also said the law "applies to all county ordinances in effect as of the date the amendments took effect, making any conflicting ordinances void."
The case stems from a 2016 ordinance regulating CAFOs in Cedar County. At that time, local regulation was allowed as long as it didn't conflict with state rules.
In 2019, state lawmakers passed legislation preventing counties from enacting CAFO regulations that are "inconsistent with or more stringent than any state rules or regulations." They later added a provision to prohibit regulation that is "different from" state rules or regulations.
Cedar County officials filed a lawsuit against the change, joined by Cooper County representatives. Before the law took effect, Cooper County's health center put new CAFO regulations into place.