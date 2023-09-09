MOBERLY − Over the Edge, a company that brings urban rappelling fundraisers all over the country, made it's way to Moberly Saturday morning.
Saturday's fundraiser was held at the same time as the Junk Junktion and Gus Macker's basketball tournament, bringing some fun to downtown Moberly.
Chamber of Commerce President, Tim Seidel said that Saturday's fundraiser was an "all hands-on deck operation."
"When you look around at these events, things don't happen by chance, they're not free, so we have to raise resources and that takes money," Seidel said.
Participants who raised $1,000 had the opportunity to rappel down the side of the Kwix Kres Radio Station in downtown Moberly. All proceeds from Saturday's event went to the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce.
Robert Haughwent to the event to support his community.
"We're newbies, we've only been here three years but we are happy to be here," Haug said.
"Our motto is 'ascend together,' we want to ascend the community as we descend the wall," Haugh said.
According to the fundraiser page, $26,000 has been raised for the event.