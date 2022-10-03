MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple.
Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property.
Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple took a bit longer to arrive than expected. Nonetheless, many churchgoers in the community are pleased with the result.
Built in 1870, the church's bell tower had to be completely redone due to the damages sustained. The bell tower also needed updates to meet the safety and building requirements that are the standards for today's time.
The church's original steeple was built in 1893. The new steeple weighs in at 13,000 pounds and has a lightning rod to prevent further disasters, while a new cross is made with an aluminum body and had to be fitted around the dimensions of the bell tower.
There were many observers during the final construction project Monday. Many have been around this church community for a long time, so the new steeple has been a long time coming for many. Rev. John Lynn was in attendance to watch as well.
"Many of the churchgoers here today have been around the community for generations, so just seeing their excitement certainly enhances mine," Lynn said.
Another person in attendance Monday was JW Ballinger, the finance chairman for the church.
"I was super excited for this to finally get built so we can return to our regular church activities," Ballinger said.
The church had to make adjustments for its worship locations in the building over the last few years, and without a sign, it was hard for the community to join as it looked like the church may have been closed.
"My worry was the past few years that people would drive by the church, see some construction without a steeple and think that we were closed for good," Rev. Lynn said.
The church held its services in the basement until they were told the sanctuary was safe to continue instruction.
The church community said they are excited to be able to continue their worship the way they used to know it and hope the new repairs will make the church community bigger once again.