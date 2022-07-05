MOBERLY - Many people are choosing to attend the Moberly Aquatic Center to combat the intense heat that is hitting mid-Missouri. The aquatic center is fully-staffed every day with trained lifeguards and is ready to help keep families safe in and outside the water.
Moberly Parks and Recreation Director Troy Bock said since the rise in heat, he has seen the pool attendance numbers rise.
"We've seen our attendance increase depending on the day about 50% to 100% over your standard day, especially early in the season when it was cooler," Bock said. "The first week or two the season was very cool water temperatures and air temperature. But the last week to two weeks, we've had a lot of hot weather and it's really driven people out."
The staff at the pool had extensive training to make sure they are prepared for any situation, including intense heat.
"Our staff is always looking for any potential health issues," Bock said.
When it comes down to what you can do to stay safe, the pool staff says it is most important to stay hydrated, to use sunscreen and find shade when needed. The pool has multiple places to find shade but pool-goers will need to provide their own sunscreen.
"Parents need to monitor their kids very closely," Bock said. "Our staff has to be looking for health hazards, so we expect parents and guardians to supervise their children close, send them prepared with sunblock and water."
Despite the intense heat, the pool itself is able to stay at a moderate heat that is sure to help combat the heat.
"A lot of times this time of year [the pool] is still 75 degrees, which is a very comfortable temperature," he said.