MOBERLY - A garden planted by Moberly Correctional Center inmates will help provide fresh vegetables to those incarcerated.
The garden is part of a project to reform prisons across the United States. Missouri is one of five states that is involved with the Prison Research and Innovation Network, also known as PRIN.
PRIN is a grant-based research project that is funded by the Urban Institute. They partnered with the University of Missouri Social Work to conduct surveys, interviews and focus groups. With results and feedback they receive, they come up with the innovations to implement in the prison.
“The purpose of PRIN is to make living and working conditions better inside Missouri prisons,” PRIN manager Dana Cafourek said.
That is how the garden made its way to the Moberly Correctional Center. They noticed the offenders wanted access to fresh vegetables, so they took their feedback and created the garden. Once the vegetables are ready to harvest, they will be sold in the correctional center's canteen to the offenders.
“Any money that is made of it [the garden], they [the offenders] have elected to donate back to the community in some fashion," Cafourek said. "They do not want any of the proceeds from that to go back to them in anyway."
The garden, which was planted last Monday, started off small, growing just green onions and green peppers. Cafourek said they plan to expand in the future.
“It’s a very small pilot project right now because we want to work out all the kinks and make sure that we are doing it correctly before we invest a lot of money in it, but we plan on expanding it if it goes well,” Cafourek said.
The garden was a collaborative effort, and as of now, the correctional facility has not spent any state funds on the garden.
The garden has received a positive impact not only from the offenders themselves, but the staff and the community. Cafourek said volunteers from housing unit two are responsible for taking care of the garden now.
“They spend as much time as possible in it and taking care of it, and I don’t have to tell them to do that -- they want to do it,” Cafourek said.