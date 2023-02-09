MOBERLY − A Moberly man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with police.
Police say Cornell Luchien had multiple active warrants for his arrest, including from a January traffic stop where he fled from officers. He was charged with resisting arrest/fleeing the scene Wednesday in connection to the January incident.
Amanda Luchien was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and hindering the prosecution of felony, in connection to Wednesday's standoff.
Police responded to the 800 block of Myra Street around 1 a.m. to arrest Cornell Luchien, according to court documents. Around 4:20 a.m., police obtained a search warrant, but the Luchiens did not leave the residence, police said.
Police closed the 800 and 900 blocks of Myra Street while they tried to get the two out of the residence.
Police made entry to the residence and found Amanda Luchien hiding in the bathroom, according to court documents. Cornell Luchien was eventually found hiding in the attic. The attic can only be accessed through the bathroom closet, which locks from the outside, according to court documents.
According to court documents, police also found a drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine inside the bedroom.
Officers took the Luchiens into custody by 10 a.m. The two will each make an initial appearance in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.