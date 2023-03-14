A doctor from Moberly plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges of making false statements related to health care matters, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Dr. Justin G. LaMonda, 41, admitted to using his father’s name to bill Medicare and Medicaid for medical services, according to the release.
In his plea, LaMonda said he and his father mutually agreed to falsely bill Medicare and Missouri Medicaid for services performed by LaMonda as if they were performed by his father, who is also a doctor.
LaMonda’s medical license was previously suspended for 30 days in 2017 after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with his office manager. He then prescribed her controlled substances “without sufficient examination,” the plea says.
In 2018, a Medicare administrative contractor revoked his Medicare privileges after determining he submitted reimbursement claims for services performed when he was suspended. In 2019, his Medicare provider number was terminated.
When payments were received for services performed by LaMonda, his father would transfer the funds back to him, the plea agreement said. LaMonda admitted to causing total losses of $537,322 to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.
LaMonda's sentencing is set for July 26. He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.