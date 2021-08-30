MOBERLY − Randy Perkins, the owner of Zydeco’s Cajun Kitchen food truck, lived in Louisiana for 45 years before moving back to Moberly.
Perkins wanted to bring a piece of Louisiana back to mid-Missouri and opened Zydeco’s. Now, Randy and his wife, Lynn, have been serving authentic Cajun food for almost three years.
He said he misses Louisiana and its people, which makes watching Hurricane Ida so difficult - especially on its 16th anniversary.
“That’s the one thing I will never miss about New Orleans is a hurricane. But that's about the only thing I won’t miss,” Perkins said. “It's painful because I still have close friends and family there that I know what they're going through -- their loss.”
After living through Hurricane Katrina, Perkins said he is glad he is not there right now, but that he can still feel the pain for his old community.
“That was a time in my life I don't want to really revisit,” Perkins said. “You saw the worst things that could happen.”
However, he said he’s confident in the people of New Orleans and their ability to rebuild.
“People from New Orleans are resilient, and they're going to bounce back and they're going to rebuild,” Perkins said. “But don't for one second think that it doesn't affect them. Because it really affects people. People will lose life. People are going to lose their homes. And it takes forever to get it back.”
Perkins said he and his wife are considering taking the food truck down to Louisiana and feeding their church family.
“It's something I can do. I've got generators on board, believe me, I can take care as long as I can get gasoline, I'm good to go,” Perkins said. “So hopefully, this works out. We will fill a need if there's a need.”
Perkins' neighbor, Bella Tindle, said she thinks Zydeco’s does a lot for their community and that the people of Louisiana would love their help.
“I think they would enjoy that,” Tindle said. “They just want to help people.”
Perkins said the Zydeco’s food truck will have a container to accept donations for the people of Louisiana. He said they will receive 100% of the donations.
Zydeco’s next event will be outside the Hearne’s Center at the Mizzou Football game on Saturday.