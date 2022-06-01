Correction This story incorrectly stated the policy was already voted on and implemented. The Moberly Board of Education has not yet voted on the proposed policy. The policy is being considered as part of handbook changes for the 2022-2023 school year. The story has been corrected with a statement posted on the district's website.

MOBERLY − When students return for the 2022-2023 school year in Moberly, they might have to leave their cell phones and smart watches behind.

The Moberly School Board discussed adding a new policy that bans the use of a cell phone during the school day in a special board meeting on May 24, the same day as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a June 2 post on the Moberly School District website, teachers shared their thoughts on the distractions that cell phones can bring to the classroom during the board meeting.

The post said the board policy pertaining to personal cell phone use is not changing, but the expectations for student cell phone use during the school day are being considered as part of handbook changes for next year.

Moberly's middle school already has the policy implemented, according to the Moberly Monitor.

If a student has any electronic device in their possession, even if they aren't using it, they could have it confiscated and face even harsher punishments. They must keep the devices in their lockers or cars, according to the policy.

Moberly's proposed policy will give parents the option to call the front office if they need to send a message to their student.

Some parents and students have shown their discontent with the proposed policy on social media and called for different solutions to lower cell phone distractions. Some have commented that students with cell phones are crucial in emergencies.

One high school student said there were cell phone restrictions before the total ban, but that this is an unexpected proposal.

"I don't think they think about it too much because it's a very odd timing that they started banishing phones because of that accident that happened," Ty Rogers said.