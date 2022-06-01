MOBERLY − When students return for the 2022-2023 school year in Moberly, they will have to leave their cell phones and smart watches behind.

The Moberly High School has added a new policy to its school handbook that bans any use of a cell phone during the school day. Moberly's middle school already had the policy implemented.

If a student has any electronic device in their possession, even if they aren't using it, they could have it confiscated and face even harsher punishments. They must keep the devices in their lockers or cars.

The change comes after a special Board of Education meeting that was held on May 24, the same day as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Some parents and students have shown their discontent with the new policy on social media and called for different solutions to lower cell phone distractions. Some have commented that students with cell phones are crucial in emergencies.

Moberly's new policy will give parents the option to call the front office if they need to send a message to their student.

One high school student said there were cell phone restrictions before the total ban, but that this is an unexpected decision.

"I don't think they think about it too much because it's a very odd timing that they started banishing phones because of that accident that happened," Ty Rogers said.

High school administration and the district were not available for comment Wednesday.