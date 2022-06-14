MOBERLY - The Moberly Board of Education officially passed its changes for the 2022-2023 handbook Tuesday at its meeting. Students will no longer be allowed to carry cell phones and smart watches with them at school.

If a student has any electronic device in their possession, even if they aren't using it, they could have it confiscated and face even harsher punishments. They must keep the devices in their lockers or cars, according to the policy.

Moberly's policy gives parents the option to call the front office if they need to send a message to their student. The middle school already has the policy implemented.

According to the Moberly School District website, teachers shared their thoughts on the distractions that cell phones can bring to the classroom during a May 24 board meeting.

Some parents and students have shown their discontent with the policy on social media and called for different solutions to lower cell phone distractions. Some have commented that students with cell phones are crucial in emergencies.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Moberly Superintendent Dustin Fanning said this change to the handbook doesn't have anything to do after the school shooting in Texas.

"We have procedures and policies in place to keep kids safe, keep our people safe, and are always looking to at ways to improve that," Fanning said.

"And I don't think that 700 cell phones in the high school is going to make it safer."

After word on the proposal came out, many people took to social media to present their agreements or disagreements, but the proposal still passed.

"We want to unite people and understand that there's going to be controversy, and we understand that there's going to be disagreement," Fanning said. "But at the end of the day, we're doing what's best for our kids and for our for the learning environment with our school."