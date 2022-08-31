MOBERLY − Moberly High School began its school year a week ago with a new no phone policy in full effect.
In June, the Moberly Board of Education passed its changes for the 2022-2023 handbook, and use of technology in the school was part of that change. Students are now prevented from carrying their cell phones or smart watches with them throughout the day.
Despite this decision being controversial among students and parents, Moberly Superintendent Dustin Fanning says so far, this decision has been a smart one.
"Many teachers felt like they were competing against the phone," Fanning said.
"Within this first two weeks, our students and staff have done amazing," he continued. "I was in the cafeteria last week and you can just tell that this school year is different. Students are actually sitting and talking to one another as oppose to everyone looking a their phones."
Fanning admitted that there were several students at the high school who were originally upset about this decision, but he says many of them have changed their minds over these last two weeks.
"We've had a few students that have actually come forward and expressed that they weren't in favor of this at first, but are now grateful that the adults in their lives recognize that we needed to eliminate this disruption," Fanning said.
Moberly students seem to have mixed feelings on the issue. One student said they don't think that everyone is enjoying the new rule, while other students believe that the no phone policy is unfair. But the student said overall, things are going well.
Although no phones may be a thing of the past for many in this generation, Fannings says he sees it being part of Moberly's future.
"I don't anticipate any changes coming to this practice," Fanning said.
The middle school has the no cell phone policy already implemented.