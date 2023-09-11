MOBERLY − It was long series of events for Moberly teacher Sabria El-Kurbu to be selected as a finalist for the 2024 Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
First, El-Kurbu was nominated for Regional Teacher of the Year. The high school English teacher then applied and became one of 34 teachers in the state to win, and one of two in the central region.
From there, she applied for Missouri State Teacher of the Year and was elected as one of the 17 semi-finalists. Now, El-Kurbu is one the seven finalists selected by a committee appointed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
"I was really taken aback to be honest. It's obviously an honor but I was just really overwhelmed," El-Kurbu said. "Sometimes my room and desk can be messy and I just have a little bit of imposter syndrome."
However, those who know her have no doubt in mind that she deserves the selection.
"She's not only a wonderful teacher, but a wonderful person, and very deserving of this honor," student Camryn Crist said.
Crist previously was in a car accident and said El-Kurbu did what she could to help in the recovery process.
"She was very easy to work with when it came to assignment deadlines, but also she was there to talk," Crist said. "I knew I was struggling mentally and she was there just to talk to me, make sure I was doing okay and that meant a lot to me."
Deborah Hill-Haag, the principal of Moberly High School, says El-Kurbu is a great representation of the school.
"Moberly is beyond blessed to have a teacher of this caliber," Hill-Haag said. "We have lots of amazing teachers in this district, and she is a great example of the sort of educators we have."
Part of the criteria for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year award is that the teacher "uses a variety of instructional strategies to encourage students' critical thinking, problem solving and performance skills."
One specific instance came to the mind of Hill-Haag.
"Last semester, I walked into her classroom and saw a teacher in a flapper dress, and I go into that room and it's decorated for the 1920s, '20s music [playing]. They had been studying 'The Great Gatsby. It's all about the experience," Hill-Haag said.
In other cases, the demonstrations actually have a little bit more life.
"Last year, we had a chicken in the classroom, and I'm terrified of birds but for demonstration speeches we did, I had a kid explain how to take care of a chicken," El-Kurbu said. "When you find innovative things for your students, they can see you're trying and they're more likely to do things for you."
As for what El-Kurbu loves most about teaching, the answer might not be surprising.
"I don't want to be cliche, but it's really the students, because there's a lot of things surrounding education right now that aren't fun, but the kids keep us in it, even the squirrely ones," El-Kurbu said.
The committee comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will then choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist in the coming weeks. A recognition event for all finalists will be held on Oct. 16.
The 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year will also serve as the state's nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.