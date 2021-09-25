MOBERLY - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament was held in Moberly for the first time on Saturday, but it was just one of many festivities put on to celebrate Homecoming.
The tournament came back to Missouri for the first time in over 13 years.
Over 6,000 people came from all over the country, with registered participants from states like Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Alabama, and Georgia. There were also many local teams that played in the tournament as well.
Carie Flood, Chairwoman of the Gus Macker tournament, said she was excited for Moberly to host the tournament.
"This tournament brings money into our community and foot traffic for the businesses," Flood said.
There was a "Junk Junktion" that featured small business vendors, the JROTC Car Show, live local music, train rides, face painting, and more. The Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, Megan Schmitt, emphasized the importance of Junk Junktion and Saturday's festivities.
"Events like this bring regional tourism to our community," Schmitt said. "It's a really great way for us to support our small businesses and show off our brick and mortars."
Saturday was the last day for the Junk Junktion and car show, but the Gus Macker basketball tournament will resume Sunday to wrap up the Homecoming celebrations.