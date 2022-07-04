MOBERLY - Police arrested a man Sunday after reports he had taken a woman against her will.
According to a news release, police said there was a protection order in place between the suspect and the victim.
Both the Moberly Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were looking for the suspect and the victim after the incident, according to the police department.
Police also said they a report that another man was allegedly assaulted by the same 31-year-old man. Officials said they were unable to locate the other victim.
Officials said they were able to take the suspect into custody after he fled on foot from a vehicle on McKinely Street.
Police said the suspect was taken to the Randolph County Jail and was released to staff.
Officials also said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect has pending charges for possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance and domestic abuse charges.