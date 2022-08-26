COLUMBIA − A Moberly man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to underage victims in Columbia Thursday.
James Weaver, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct, one count of sexual misconduct against a child under 15 and enticement of a child.
Columbia police said they received three reports that Weaver was exposing himself to juvenile victims. The reported incidents happened between 3:54 and 4:48 p.m. in the 200 block of Park DeVille Drive, the 4500 block of Bethel Street and 4300 block of South Providence Road, according to CPD.
The victims all reported similar descriptions of Weaver and his vehicle. CPD then learned Weaver had a Moberly address and asked Moberly police to assist in the arrest.
Weaver had an initial appearance Friday afternoon, where he was denied bond. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.