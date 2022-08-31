MOBERLY - A man was arrested Tuesday after the Moberly Police Department received multiple reports of trespassing and vehicle thefts.
Officers found Dustin Wheeler as a suspect through investigation. Wheeler also had an existing no-bond parole absconder warrant, according to a news release. He was found in the 400 block of East Rollins Street and was taken into custody.
Officers found multiple items that were believed to be stolen. The Moberly Police Department has concluded the investigation and is working to contact victims in order to identify and return the stolen items.