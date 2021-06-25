MOBERLY - A 21-year-old Moberly man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jacob Munoz was arrested Friday by the Moberly Police Department on a Randolph County warrant.

A news release says the investigation into Munoz began in October 2020 when the Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cybertip said a person in the Moberly area had uploaded files considered to be sexual abuse material, depicting 8 to 12-year-old children engaging in sex acts, to a storage cloud service.

In April 2021, the Task Force, along with the Moberly Police, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized Munoz' electronic devices.

Munoz's bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.