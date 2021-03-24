MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly brandishing a handgun and threatening neighbors.
Officers arrived on the scene at the 900 block of Franklin Street. The Moberly Swat Team and the Missouri State Highway Patrol negotiation team were also on the scene. The 38-year old male barricaded himself inside his residence.
The man exited his house after a few hours and officers took him into custody without incident. He faces charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers found a handgun in the residence when a search warrant was executed. The male was transported to the Randolph County Jail.