RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly man was charged with child molestation and possession of child pornography after a search warrant resulted in his arrest.
Shawn McGee, 43, was charged with three counts of second degree child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim said McGee would ask to "cuddle" while watching TV, which the child said meant McGee was going to touch them. The victim also said McGee would give them "grape flavored purpled liquid" which made them tired. The child was unsure whether anything happened while they were asleep.
Moberly Police and the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant Monday in the 100 block of Kirby Street. They reported finding a computer with more than 20 images depicting child pornography.
McGee was arrested at the residence and taken to the Randolph County Jail. McGee bailed out at $40,000, according to online court records.
While talking with police, McGee reportedly denied molesting the child, and said he'd only give grape-flavored Tylenol when the child had a fever. Police said they found several bottles of purple liquid medications at the home, all of which included sleep aids as an ingredient.
McGee's arraignment is set for Monday, Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.