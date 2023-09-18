COLUMBIA − Prosecutors have charged a Moberly man with multiple child sex crimes following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.
Logan Johnson, 25, is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, one count of statutory rape in the second degree, five counts of child molestation in the fourth degree and one count of attempted tampering with a witness.
Troopers arrested Johnson on Sept. 15 after the Randolph County Sheriff's Office asked the Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a news release.
Details of the case are not public due to identifiable information included in court documents.
Johnson is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond at the Randolph County Jail, the release said. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.