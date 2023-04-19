MOBERLY — A Moberly man was charged Tuesday with seven felonies in connection to an April 6 crash that killed a pregnant woman.
Steven Garrett, 47, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, driving while intoxicated causing the death of two or more people, DWI resulting in serious physical injury, DWI resulting in physical injury, DWI-aggravated and armed criminal action.
Maya Stilwell, 22, was an occupant in a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Route M when Garrett, driving a Dodge Avenger, traveled into her lane and struck the vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Stilwell was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she was six to seven months pregnant at the time of the crash, according to court documents. The baby also died due to brain and organ injuries, court documents said.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, 23-year-old Conar Maylee, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to University Hospital for moderate injuries.
According to court documents, Garrett, who was alone in his vehicle, told a MSHP trooper that the crash happened because he was texting his spouse.
Garrett allegedly admitted to having "four or five" drinks "right before [the crash] happened."
The trooper gave Garrett a preliminary breath test and horizontal gaze nystagmus and determined Garrett was "highly impaired" and "unable to operate the motor vehicle safely," noting Garrett's "watery and bloodshot eyes," court documents said.
Garrett was arrested at the scene on April 8, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. He is not currently listed in the Randolph County Jail roster, and no hearings have been scheduled.
Garrett has previous DWI convictions, including in 2005, 2008 and 2009, all in Randolph County, according to court documents.