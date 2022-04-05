MOBERLY − A Moberly man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fentanyl overdose death.
Moberly police said a Moberly resident died from an overdose of the drug in January.
Moberly police and the North Missouri Drug Task Force said they led an investigation into the resident's death and found Dustin Pool supplied the drug.
Pool was charged with second-degree murder Monday in connection to the overdose death.
He is currently incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Pool has a hearing set for Monday at 10 a.m., according to online court records.