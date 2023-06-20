LINNEUS - A Linn County jury found a Moberly man guilty of more than a dozen charges related to child sex crimes, and recommended life sentences on eight of the counts during a trial last week.
The Randolph County Prosecutor's Office charged Scotty Gene Reynolds, 47, in 2019 for crimes that happened between January and July of that year. Police said there were a total of six victims involved.
His trial happened on June 14 and 15 in Linn County, where the trial was moved on a change of venue.
Jurors found Reynolds guilty of two counts of statutory rape, six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree child molestation, four counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.
The jury recommended life sentences for each of the statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy charges, as well as fifteen years in prison for each of the child molestation counts. They also recommended seven years in prison for the second-degree statutory sodomy count.
Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford said those recommendations are the maximum sentence allowed by law on each count.
Reynolds will be sentenced on Aug. 8.