LINNEUS - A Linn County jury found a Moberly man guilty of more than a dozen charges related to child sex crimes, and recommended life sentences on eight of the counts during a trial last week.

Mugshot Photo of Scotty Reynolds Wearing Orange Shirt

Scotty Gene Reynolds

The Randolph County Prosecutor's Office charged Scotty Gene Reynolds, 47, in 2019 for crimes that happened between January and July of that year. Police said there were a total of six victims involved.

His trial happened on June 14 and 15 in Linn County, where the trial was moved on a change of venue.

Jurors found Reynolds guilty of two counts of statutory rape, six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree child molestation, four counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

The jury recommended life sentences for each of the statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy charges, as well as fifteen years in prison for each of the child molestation counts. They also recommended seven years in prison for the second-degree statutory sodomy count.

Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford said those recommendations are the maximum sentence allowed by law on each count.

Reynolds will be sentenced on Aug. 8. 

