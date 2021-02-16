BOONE COUNTY- A crash involving a snow plow left one man dead on Monday afternoon on Highway 63 near Sturgeon.
Mark Swindell, 59, of Moberly, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle collided into a snow plow.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Swindell was driving southbound on Highway 63 around 4:20 p.m. The snow plow was crossing Highway 63 at Breedlove Road and traveled into the path of Swindell's vehicle, which then collided into the snow plow. Swindell traveled off the right side of the road, down in the ditch and struck a tree.
The snow plow driver faced minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.
MSHP Troop F says its the third fatality in the region for February and the fifth for 2021.