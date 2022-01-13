MOBERLY - Moberly Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a woman and held her against her will early Thursday morning.
Ryan Webb is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree stalking, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with an arrest.
According to a press release, officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. on Thursday at the 600 block of Patton Street.
Officers said they heard yelling inside the house before a women came running out the door. Webb, from inside the home, told police he intended to kill the woman and officers, the press release said.
Police said through an investigation, they determined Webb held the woman inside the house against her will for several hours, continually assaulted her and said he would kill the woman and her 3-month-old daughter.
Police also said Webb stabbed her in the leg with a large kitchen knife. They said they later found evidence at the scene consistent with the victim's statement of having been stabbed. A nearby resident also corroborated the victim's statement, the release said.
The women had visible non-life threatening injuries which required treatment, according to the release. Her 3-month-old child did not have any physical injuries.
Webb was found to be on parole release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on previous charges of tampering with a victim.
He is currently in the Randolph County Justice Center on a no bond hold.