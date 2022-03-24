MOBERLY- A Moberly man is in stable condition after being stabbed on Wednesday night.
The Moberly Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of Adams St.
Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on the ground with a single stab wounds in his abdomen.
Officers helped aid the man before being taken to University Hospital.
Investigators say the victim was stabbed by a 42-year-old Moberly man who lived in the same residential area, after a dispute about personal property.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
At 10:15 on Thursday morning, officers located the suspect who barricaded himself in his home and refused to surrender. Police say after 45 minutes the man gave himself over to authorities and was taken into custody.
Investigators say the suspect stabbed the man in self defense, after the 40-year-old tried to physically attack him.
The suspect has since been released, and the victim is in stable condition.