RANDOLPH COUNTY - Jerry L. Fitzwater, 79, of Moberly, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon.
Fitzwater is charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Mitchell Duane Nickerson. Fitzwater also faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to police, Nickerson was found lying in the road on the 300 block of East Burkhart Street, shot in the head on July 8.
Nickerson later died of his injuries.
According to the probable cause statement, Fitzwater admitted to shooting the victim.
Fitzwater claimed the man was selling illegal drugs and that he decided to take matters into his "own hands." His statement also said that if the police had not shown up when they did, Fitzwater "would have shot everyone in the residence."