BOONE COUNTY - A 47-year-old man was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, Troop F responded around 2 a.m. to the incident off of east MO 124 at Route U.
According to the report, Moberly resident Ryan Cobb traveled off the right side of the road and entered a ditch. From there, it crossed Frink Road and started to roll. The driver was ejected while the car was rolling over, and the car ended in a creek, the report said.
A Boone ambulance then took Cobb to University Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.