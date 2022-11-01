LINN COUNTY - A Moberly man initially charged with several crimes pleaded guilty on Saturday, October 26 and was sentenced on Monday, October 31.
Jason D. Garner pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was initially charged with first-degree domestic assault resulting in injury, first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Garner was sentenced to 7 years in prison by a Linn County judge on Monday, October 31.
Police entered Garner's residence on March 27 after receiving a call that reported a woman screaming inside the home, per a probable cause statement.
Officers found a woman sitting in a closet with a bloody face in the same room as Garner when they searched the residence. Garner threatened to kill the woman and attempted to kick her as she was being escorted from the home.
Two other women were also found inside, both stating that they were hiding from Garner and that they were victims of assault.
While officers attempted to arrest Garner, he reached around the deputy and fired his service weapon, resulting the deputy to be shot below the knee in his right leg. He was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The probable cause statement also stated that Garner had been convicted on several charges in the past including assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.