MOBERLY − Residents at Sarbaum Mobile Home Park in Moberly are feeling the pressure and scrambling to get things figured out as the property's closing date is quickly approaching.
Becky Bradds has lived on the property for 26 years and said the process has gone as bad as it could have gotten.
"I am very unraveled about it. I've been here for 26 years. This is my home, I haven't had another home. The fact that I can't get a hold of [the owner] even when we needed to for different reasons," Bradds claimed. "He's been very hard to contact."
Sarbaum Mobile Home Park owner Mike Baker notified residents in April of an Aug. 10 closure. Baker wrote to residents that he was "no longer able to meet the park's operating expenses" due to late payments and expensive repairs to its 60-plus-year-old sewer system.
Moberly prohibits mobile home parks from accepting mobile homes more than 10 years old, according to the letter. Bradds said she and other residents are having trouble relocating because either their trailers are too old, or just aren't new enough for city standards.
Bradds' daughter and three grandkids live with her. She plans to sell or move most of her family's belongings and will have the trailer torn down, but she says that's the tip of the iceberg.
"We've got to find a place to move, I'll have to pay new deposits on utilities, and right now we have no place to go, and I've got like 20 days to move everything out, gone and removed," Bradds said. "It's just been a lot of turmoil, and it's been depressing."
John Elam sold one of his two trailers and is looking to move the other. He used his space as a sober living facility for people to get back on their feet. He said it's been especially hard on those folks since their living situation is now uprooted.
Not only is Elam frustrated with the lack of communication, but he said he feels like the residents didn't have a chance to buy the property themselves.
"I feel like I'm not getting the whole story, and it's been difficult trying to figure out why," Elam said. "As residents, we didn't get a chance to be able to make this park resident-owned. If it was going to be sold, it feels like it should have been public noticed, so that didn't sit well with me."
Rumors circulated among residents that Homewise Properties was supposed to buy the mobile home park.
KOMU 8 spoke to Ivan Thomas, owner of Homewise Properties, who said he was never in contact with Baker and has never seen him. Thomas claimed that Baker sold to another private buyer but did not disclose the buyer.
Online public records from the Randolph County assessor show Baker still owns the property on Morley Street.
Baker has not responded to KOMU 8's request for comment.