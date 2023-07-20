MOBERLY − In October 2022, April Roberts lost her son, Kyle, to a fentanyl poisoning. Kyle, a father of three young boys, was only 25 at the time.
"If I can save just one person. If one person can learn about it, if one person knows what it is and the risk in buying a street drug right now," Roberts said, "It's not the same as it used to be, not that it was ever good, but it's not the same."
Roberts knew her son struggled with drug abuse but supported him through it. By her account, he was doing fine until one day an incident happened that set him back.
"Something happened in his life that he just didn't know how to cope with, and to be honest I didn't know that he was taking a turn for the worse," Roberts said "It was within the next month of two that I started to notice the signs."
Kyle would go on to purchase and take a dose of street drugs that contained five times the lethal dose of fentanyl, killing him.
Fentanyl is a growing epidemic. For every 10 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills created, six contain a dose that can kill, according to reporting from the Columbia Missourian.
For Roberts, it's clear the problem needs more awareness and more action from lawmakers. She dedicates her time to telling her son's story and spreading awareness in the hopes no other mother has to experience what she has.
Some justice might come on a federal level through a program called "OD Justice." Drug Enforcement Administration officers teach city and county law enforcement officers on how to build federal cases against drug dealers and organizations that supply lethal doses of drugs to users. Charges for this crime would carry a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.
Unfortunately for Roberts, she does not know who sold her son the drugs that killed him. She continues to preserve his memory and hopes to eventually have a memorial built that displays the faces of those lost to fentanyl, so that the problem is more humanized.