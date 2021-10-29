MOBERLY - The City of Moberly held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new runway at the Omar N. Bradley Airport.
The reconstruction project included a total replacement of the airport's main runway, shifting from asphalt to concrete. Renovations were also made to the airfield's lighting system with an upgrade to the LEDs on the runway.
The total cost of the project was approximately $6.4 million. Part of the construction was funded from grants administered by the Missouri Department of Transporation's aviation section.
I’m in Moberly where the city is celebrating the completion of a reconstruction project at the Omar N. Bradley Airport with a ribbon cutting ceremony. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Sq3B9Qt51V— The King Of Trades (@ShanePalma11) October 29, 2021
The public works director for the City of Moberly, Tom Sanders, explained that MoDOT aviation has different types of grants for general aviation airports. However, he said there are a lot of airports competing for those grants.
"So we had to show that need and get it programmed," Sanders said
The airport has a capital improvement plan (CIP) that lists all the needs and reviews of the airport.
"[The CIP] looks at the runway infrastructure, and our old runway rated a 53 out of 100. So that moved us up and helped us get that [MoDOT] funding lined up," Sanders said.
Chris Flageolle, an aviation construction services manager, said while 10% of the funding typically comes from local funding, the amount decreased to 0% due to the COVID relief funding and the CARES Act.
"The timing of the CARES Act early came in the last, let's say, the 11th hour of the project itself," Flageolle said. "The CARES Act for that particular band was able to touch more than just this run. And so I think that's a great thing as well."
Sanders believes the new runway will benefit the airport for years to come.
"We've already had interest in adding new hangers," Sanders said. "Hopefully with that, we will see more people transition and bring their aircrafts here."
This project has sparked future renovation plans for the airport, including an increase in the facilities turbine engine operations.