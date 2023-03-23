MOBERLY— Moberly's Parks and Recreation's annual Egg Hunt Through the Park is returning April 3 through April 10.
The scavenger hunt is designed for families to participate on their own schedule.
The hunt will start off at Moberly Parks and Recreation office for the first clue. From there, participants will hunt eggs through different areas of the city.
Once all 13 clues are found and a photo has been taken at each one, participants should return to the Moberly Parks and Recreations office during normal business hours to earn a treat.
The office is located at 200 N Clark St. and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free for all ages, and no registration is required.