MOBERLY- Moberly Police are investigating two instances of a man exposing himself and actively engaging in a lewd act involving himself.
The adult male, whose name has not been released, was arrested Sunday for first degree sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor, and first degree stalking, a felony.
MPD was contacted by a citizen who reported her juvenile daughter saw a man exposing himself to her and actively engaging in a lewd act involving himself at Casey's General Store on South Morley Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
An hour later, MPD received a similar report of the same activity taking place in the parking lot of Memory Lanes Bowling on North Morley Street. The victim in this case was able to provide an exact vehicle description and license plate number, as well as the description of the sole male occupant.
Around 10:17 p.m., a MPD officer saw the suspect's vehicle traveling south in the 1700 block of North Morley Street and conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident to the Randolph County Justice Center on a $5,000 cash or surety bond, but later posted bond and was released from custody.
MPD says the man's name will not be released until formal charges are filed.